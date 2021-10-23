United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.78 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

