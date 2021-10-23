United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.96 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

