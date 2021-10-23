PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

