United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $145.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

