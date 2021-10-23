PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 74,979 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

KIII stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

