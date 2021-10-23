11,800 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

