11,800 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KOP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04.
KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
