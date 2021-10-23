Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $398,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PVH were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

