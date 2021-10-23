OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $3,992,000.

Shares of CFFVU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

