iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

