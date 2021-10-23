20,406 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKAU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS INKAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.