APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 3,400 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

