Cowen Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $450.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.
Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.