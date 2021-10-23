Cowen Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $450.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

