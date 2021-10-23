Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.55. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ally Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Ally Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

