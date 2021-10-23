ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADV stock opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($18.21). The company has a market cap of $596.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average of €11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

