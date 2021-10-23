ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ADV stock opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($18.21). The company has a market cap of $596.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average of €11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About ADVA Optical Networking
