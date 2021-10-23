Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

