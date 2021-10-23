Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.97 ($14.08).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

