Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price at $7.25

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

