easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 816.72 ($10.67).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,553.36. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

