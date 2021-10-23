Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Arnold Ursaner purchased 4,497 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,154.89.

VOLT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

