Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,292 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

