YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of YieldShares High Income ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YieldShares High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000.

YYY stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

