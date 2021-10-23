Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,133 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 87,312 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

