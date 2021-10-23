SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.