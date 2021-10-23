Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,088,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

