Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cactus stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $45.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

