Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $428,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

