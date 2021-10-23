Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 80,430 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

