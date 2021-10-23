Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 17,250 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

