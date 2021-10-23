Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 206 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

DELL opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

