Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 618,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $421.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

