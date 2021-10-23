Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $23,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $9,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $7,425,000.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

