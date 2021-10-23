Prudential PLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.29 and a fifty-two week high of $167.61.

