Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,630,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

