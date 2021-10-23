Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $153.02 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 347.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

