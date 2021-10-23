Jump Financial LLC Invests $89,000 in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CAAP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million.

