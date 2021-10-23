Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

