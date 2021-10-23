California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,122 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

