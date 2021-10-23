Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

