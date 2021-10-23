California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,883 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDA opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.