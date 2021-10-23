Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $32.70 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $32,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

