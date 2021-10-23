Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.72 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

