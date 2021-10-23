Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,940 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $35,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

