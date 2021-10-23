The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

