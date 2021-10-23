Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 424,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,405,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
