Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 424,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,405,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

