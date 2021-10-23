Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.86 ($15.13).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.41 ($13.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.37.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

