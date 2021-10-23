Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.99. The stock has a market cap of £68.72 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

