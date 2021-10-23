California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

