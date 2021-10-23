Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Murphy USA worth $326,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $178.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

