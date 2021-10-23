InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,164 shares.The stock last traded at $69.67 and had previously closed at $70.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

