BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Down 6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.75. 20,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,681,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

